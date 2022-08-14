Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,499 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $39,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Price Performance

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

