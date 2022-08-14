Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,166 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

