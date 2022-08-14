Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,858 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $46,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPN opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

