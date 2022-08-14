Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $40,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

