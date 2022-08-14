Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $41,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

