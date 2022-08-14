Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 994.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.35. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

