Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,380

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 994.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,052.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The firm has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,444.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

