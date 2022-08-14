Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Purplebricks Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 66 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Pindar acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

