Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Purplebricks Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRPPF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.