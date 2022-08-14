PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth about $110,775,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 468.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $13,037,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

