Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Sysco’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

SYY stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

