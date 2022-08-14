Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.9 %

APLE stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,955 shares of company stock worth $208,493. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

