Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Issued By William Blair

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Berkeley Lights’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,422,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 121,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,295 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,678,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 139,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

