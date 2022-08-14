Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issued By William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of AXSM opened at $46.27 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

