Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for NerdWallet, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

NRDS stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,143.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,075.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,143.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $166,447. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

