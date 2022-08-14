Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $23.62 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,364,827.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,364,827.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

