Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreased by Analyst

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American International Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

