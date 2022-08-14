Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlanticus Holdings Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlanticus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $540.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 82.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.