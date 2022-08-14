Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
