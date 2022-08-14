Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.56 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $329.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.