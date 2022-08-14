Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.