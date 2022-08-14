Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. Qualys has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $150.58.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,809 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Qualys by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.