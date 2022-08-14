Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.
Qualys Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. Qualys has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $150.58.
Insider Transactions at Qualys
In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,809 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Qualys by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.