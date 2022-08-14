Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $147.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys Trading Up 2.8 %

Qualys stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. Qualys has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $150.58.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,174 shares of company stock worth $9,519,809. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Qualys by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qualys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 316.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

