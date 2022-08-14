Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,903,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.