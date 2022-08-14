Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 122 ($1.47).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5,740.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.73. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,378.93). In other news, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($120,252.49). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,378.93).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

