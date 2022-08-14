R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider John M. Sparby Sells 4,691 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.78 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

