R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider John M. Sparby Sells 4,691 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
R1 RCM Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.78 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
