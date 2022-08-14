Rackspace Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
