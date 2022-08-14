Rackspace Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

