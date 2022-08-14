Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

