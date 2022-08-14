Raymond James Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.50.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 229,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Barings BDC by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

