Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. On average, analysts expect Recruiter.com Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

Shares of RCRT stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recruiter.com Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Judy Krandel purchased 30,000 shares of Recruiter.com Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 71,902 shares of company stock valued at $80,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recruiter.com Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Recruiter.com Group worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.