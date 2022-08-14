Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

REG stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

