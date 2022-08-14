Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 529,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.96 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.