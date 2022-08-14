Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iCAD, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of iCAD in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iCAD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ICAD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. iCAD has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 198,539 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

