Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $388.89

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.89 ($4.70) and traded as high as GBX 468.88 ($5.67). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 462 ($5.58), with a volume of 63,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £287.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4,200.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 386.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 389.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

