Robert L. Edwards Sells 6,874 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776.

Saputo Price Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 50.61. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.19.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.