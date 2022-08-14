Rocket Lab USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,764 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 234% compared to the typical volume of 2,323 call options.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.61. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 117.32%. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,229 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

