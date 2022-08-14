Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 572,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

