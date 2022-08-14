Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.39.

PSFE opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 441,387 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

