Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.65.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24. CAE has a 12-month low of C$25.53 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.95.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

