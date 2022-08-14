Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$64.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.50 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.83.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$50.74 on Thursday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

