Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warehouse REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.06. The firm has a market cap of £667.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 17,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,022.65 ($30,235.20). In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 17,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($30,235.20). Also, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($36,310.90).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

