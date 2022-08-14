Royal Mail’s (RMG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

Royal Mail Price Performance

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 268.40 ($3.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 440.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 255.50 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42).

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 3,278.69%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

