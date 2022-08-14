RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Price Target Cut to €41.75

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €54.00 ($55.10) to €41.75 ($42.60) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on RTL Group from €66.00 ($67.35) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group Price Performance

RTL Group stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.