Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €25.58 ($26.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($49.76).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.