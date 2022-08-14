Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,243,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

