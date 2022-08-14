Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

