Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

