Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 312.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,969 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

