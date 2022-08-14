Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 203 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $67,306,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,878,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.