Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after buying an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $259,564,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,437,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

