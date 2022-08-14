Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TAN opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.